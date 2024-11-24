Garner Asset Management Corp Trims Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Garner Asset Management Corp decreased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 8.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 758 shares during the quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter valued at $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the third quarter valued at $29,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 808.0% during the third quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on KMB. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $153.00 to $151.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $142.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.93.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of KMB stock opened at $138.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $138.72 and a 200 day moving average of $139.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77. The stock has a market cap of $46.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.40. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $117.67 and a twelve month high of $149.30.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 198.59% and a net margin of 12.97%. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.29%.

Insider Transactions at Kimberly-Clark

In other Kimberly-Clark news, VP Andrew Drexler sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total transaction of $417,030.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,417.53. The trade was a 37.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.