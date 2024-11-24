Garner Asset Management Corp Lowers Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Garner Asset Management Corp trimmed its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,472 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,962 shares during the quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Intel were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,178,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Intel by 0.3% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 12,635,400 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $296,426,000 after purchasing an additional 31,800 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1,052.9% during the third quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 172,996 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,058,000 after purchasing an additional 157,991 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Intel by 2,910.4% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 28,900 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 27,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,045,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In related news, EVP Michelle Johnston Holthaus sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $650,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 273,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,104,708. The trade was a 8.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of INTC opened at $24.50 on Friday. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $18.51 and a twelve month high of $51.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.11. The company has a market cap of $105.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 1.03.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The chip maker reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $13.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.02 billion. Intel had a negative return on equity of 1.71% and a negative net margin of 29.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Intel from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Intel to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Intel from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.12.

View Our Latest Research Report on INTC

Intel Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.