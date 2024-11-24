Garner Asset Management Corp Has $2.41 Million Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Garner Asset Management Corp trimmed its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,186 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. QUALCOMM comprises 1.1% of Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Planning Capital Management Corp increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 137.3% during the 3rd quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 197 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Aspect Partners LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 177 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on QCOM shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price objective (up previously from $185.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wolfe Research lowered QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.15.

QUALCOMM Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $156.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $167.82 and its 200-day moving average is $181.58. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $125.67 and a 1 year high of $230.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $174.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.28.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Neil Martin sold 1,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $202,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 94 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,570. The trade was a 93.28 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 3,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.15, for a total value of $539,156.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,355,180.65. This represents a 9.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,450 shares of company stock valued at $2,911,306. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

