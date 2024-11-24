Garner Asset Management Corp Boosts Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Garner Asset Management Corp raised its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,995 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UPS. Natixis purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth approximately $121,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth $97,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,113,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $611,445,000 after purchasing an additional 101,349 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 13.4% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 18,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares during the period. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1,199.0% during the first quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 83,344 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,387,000 after purchasing an additional 76,928 shares in the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $134.82 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.12 and a 52 week high of $163.82. The stock has a market cap of $115.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $132.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.13. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 37.38%. The company had revenue of $22.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 98.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on UPS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.52.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

