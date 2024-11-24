Garner Asset Management Corp Acquires New Position in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

Garner Asset Management Corp bought a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSGS. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the second quarter worth about $1,427,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports in the 2nd quarter worth about $831,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 75.1% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 68,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,293,000 after purchasing an additional 29,445 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the second quarter valued at approximately $543,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the third quarter worth approximately $1,964,000. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Macquarie lifted their target price on Madison Square Garden Sports from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th.

In other news, CEO James Lawrence Dolan sold 629 shares of Madison Square Garden Sports stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.30, for a total value of $131,649.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,133,185.60. The trade was a 5.81 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 22.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MSGS stock opened at $229.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.29. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $166.26 and a fifty-two week high of $230.69.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.55. Madison Square Garden Sports had a net margin of 6.75% and a negative return on equity of 23.81%. The company had revenue of $53.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.79) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

