GAP (NYSE:GAP) Price Target Raised to $30.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

GAP (NYSE:GAP – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of GAP from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Argus upgraded shares of GAP to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on GAP from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America upped their target price on GAP from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on GAP from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GAP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.30.

GAP Price Performance

Shares of GAP opened at $24.87 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.35. GAP has a one year low of $18.34 and a one year high of $30.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

GAP (NYSE:GAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. GAP had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 5.40%. On average, analysts expect that GAP will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at GAP

In other news, CEO Horacio Barbeito sold 75,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $1,507,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 31.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About GAP

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include adult apparel and accessories; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

