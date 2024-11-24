FT Vest SMID Rising Dividend Ac (NYSEARCA:SDVD) Announces Dividend of $0.14

FT Vest SMID Rising Dividend Ac (NYSEARCA:SDVD – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, November 22nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.135 per share on Friday, December 6th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th.

FT Vest SMID Rising Dividend Ac Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of SDVD stock traded up $0.36 on Friday, hitting $23.65. The company had a trading volume of 441,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,803. FT Vest SMID Rising Dividend Ac has a twelve month low of $18.72 and a twelve month high of $23.68. The firm has a market cap of $109.97 million, a P/E ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.64.

About FT Vest SMID Rising Dividend Ac

The FT Vest SMID Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (SDVD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks to provide a target level of current income and capital appreciation by holding a portfolio of dividend-paying small- and mid-cap companies.

