FT Vest SMID Rising Dividend Ac (NYSEARCA:SDVD) Announces Dividend of $0.14

FT Vest SMID Rising Dividend Ac (NYSEARCA:SDVD – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, November 22nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.135 per share on Friday, December 6th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th.
FT Vest SMID Rising Dividend Ac Stock Up 1.5 %
Shares of SDVD stock traded up $0.36 on Friday, hitting $23.65. The company had a trading volume of 441,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,803. FT Vest SMID Rising Dividend Ac has a twelve month low of $18.72 and a twelve month high of $23.68. The firm has a market cap of $109.97 million, a P/E ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.64.
About FT Vest SMID Rising Dividend Ac
