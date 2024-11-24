First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) is Gentry Private Wealth LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Gentry Private Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF makes up 2.5% of Gentry Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Gentry Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $3,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the second quarter worth $34,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the second quarter worth about $76,000. PSI Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1,893.9% in the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the third quarter worth about $84,000.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ FTSM opened at $59.93 on Friday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1-year low of $59.54 and a 1-year high of $60.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.85.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.241 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

