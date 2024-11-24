First Horizon Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 4,433 Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMU)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMU – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 268.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF in the third quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 135.8% in the second quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter.

Get Capital Group Municipal Income ETF alerts:

Capital Group Municipal Income ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

CGMU opened at $27.17 on Friday. Capital Group Municipal Income ETF has a one year low of $26.29 and a one year high of $27.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.14.

Capital Group Municipal Income ETF Increases Dividend

Capital Group Municipal Income ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.0672 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This is an increase from Capital Group Municipal Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05.

(Free Report)

The Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (CGMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds of varying maturities, exempt from regular federal income tax. CGMU was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Municipal Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Municipal Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.