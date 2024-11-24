First Horizon Advisors Inc. Buys 392 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,103 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HDB. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 70.2% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 903 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

HDFC Bank Price Performance

Shares of HDB stock opened at $64.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.17. HDFC Bank Limited has a one year low of $52.16 and a one year high of $67.44. The firm has a market cap of $163.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 14.48% and a return on equity of 12.49%. On average, analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

(Free Report)

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.