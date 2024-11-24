Financial Contrast: Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) versus Viking (NYSE:VIK)

Viking (NYSE:VIK – Get Free Report) and Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Viking and Carnival Co. &’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Viking alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viking -10.97% N/A -1.53% Carnival Co. & 6.39% 22.30% 3.26%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Viking and Carnival Co. &, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viking 0 2 10 0 2.83 Carnival Co. & 0 0 0 0 0.00

Valuation and Earnings

Viking presently has a consensus price target of $41.00, suggesting a potential downside of 9.57%. Given Viking’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Viking is more favorable than Carnival Co. &.

This table compares Viking and Carnival Co. &”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viking $5.10 billion 3.83 -$1.86 billion N/A N/A Carnival Co. & $21.59 billion 0.20 -$74.00 million $1.12 20.11

Carnival Co. & has higher revenue and earnings than Viking.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

23.8% of Carnival Co. & shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Carnival Co. & shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Carnival Co. & beats Viking on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Viking

(Get Free Report)

Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in Pembroke, Bermuda.

About Carnival Co. &

(Get Free Report)

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches. The company offers its services under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises, and Cunard brand. Additionally, it sells its cruises primarily through travel agents, tour operators, vacation planners, and websites. Carnival Corporation & plc was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Viking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.