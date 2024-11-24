Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:FRX) Senior Officer Robert Christopher Andrade Acquires 15,816 Shares

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:FRXGet Free Report) Senior Officer Robert Christopher Andrade purchased 15,816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$3.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$54,248.88.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 11.5 %

Shares of FRX opened at C$7.35 on Friday. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12 month low of C$5.65 and a 12 month high of C$15.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$6.39 and its 200-day moving average is C$7.98. The stock has a market capitalization of C$201.10 million, a PE ratio of 73.50 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 8.02, a quick ratio of 10.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,040.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stephens raised shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company's product candidate includes PEDMARK, a formulation of sodium thiosulfate for the prevention of platinum-induced ototoxicity in pediatric cancer patients. It sells its products through regional pediatric oncology specialists and medical science liaisons.

