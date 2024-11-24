Fairscale Capital LLC Sells 213 Shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB)

Fairscale Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. Fairscale Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 278,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,294,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Wharton Business Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 27.4% during the third quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 1,987,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,489,000 after purchasing an additional 427,872 shares during the period. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 55.9% during the third quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 203,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,905,000 after purchasing an additional 72,820 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 28,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000.

Shares of KBWB stock opened at $70.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.19. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a 12-month low of $41.98 and a 12-month high of $70.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.424 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This is an increase from Invesco KBW Bank ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%.

The Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Bank index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US banking firms. KBWB was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

