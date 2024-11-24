Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Trading 0.4% Higher – What’s Next?

Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) traded up 0.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $123.21 and last traded at $122.40. 2,283,897 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 16,212,346 shares. The stock had previously closed at $121.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Mizuho increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Barclays cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target (up from $119.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.21.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $119.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $535.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.90.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.01. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The firm had revenue of $90.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exxon Mobil

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 532.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,815,314 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,935,779,000 after buying an additional 14,158,054 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at approximately $980,210,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 7,761.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,893,677 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $808,077,000 after purchasing an additional 6,805,982 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,794,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,235,972,000 after purchasing an additional 5,330,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 32,308,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,719,296,000 after purchasing an additional 5,235,607 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

