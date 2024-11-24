Estate Counselors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Estate Counselors LLC increased its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 372.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,440 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,085 shares during the quarter. Devon Energy comprises approximately 0.4% of Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $4,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Devon Energy by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,393 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 467.1% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 719,672 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,113,000 after buying an additional 592,765 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter worth $87,000. BOKF NA boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 5.1% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 64,795 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,301,000 after acquiring an additional 3,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Devon Energy by 6.7% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 323,217 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $16,219,000 after acquiring an additional 20,410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DVN opened at $39.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $25.91 billion, a PE ratio of 7.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.95. Devon Energy Co. has a one year low of $37.76 and a one year high of $55.09.

Devon Energy Dividend Announcement

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The energy company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.01. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 21.71%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. Devon Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 16.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on DVN shares. Truist Financial cut shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Devon Energy from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Devon Energy from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Devon Energy from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.85.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Stories

