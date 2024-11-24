Estate Counselors LLC Acquires Shares of 10,785 Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,792,000.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 203.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 11,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 7,434 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG increased its position in Tenet Healthcare by 193.3% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,797 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $354,000. Finally, Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 335.8% during the 1st quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 278,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,294,000 after purchasing an additional 214,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Tenet Healthcare
In related news, insider R. Scott Ramsey sold 11,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.06, for a total value of $1,879,733.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,867.44. The trade was a 64.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lisa Y. Foo sold 4,000 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.94, for a total value of $623,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,427,362.04. This trade represents a 20.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,599 shares of company stock worth $2,830,834. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Read Our Latest Analysis on THC
Tenet Healthcare Stock Performance
Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $143.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a twelve month low of $65.90 and a twelve month high of $171.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $158.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.04. The company has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a PE ratio of 4.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.15.
Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 14.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 11.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Tenet Healthcare
Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.
Further Reading
