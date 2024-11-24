Estate Counselors LLC Acquires New Stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Estate Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $854,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEF. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ IEF opened at $93.60 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $91.02 and a 52-week high of $99.18.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a $0.2916 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

