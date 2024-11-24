Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) is Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 570,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,895 shares during the quarter. Equinix accounts for about 2.3% of Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $506,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 34.4% in the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 5.9% in the third quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Equinix by 64.7% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 9,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,635,000 after buying an additional 3,820 shares during the period. Finally, Waddell & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Equinix by 8.5% during the third quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Equinix news, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 93 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $820.99, for a total value of $76,352.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,141 shares in the company, valued at $5,862,689.59. This represents a 1.29 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Raouf Abdel sold 1,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $923.56, for a total value of $943,878.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,893 shares in the company, valued at $4,518,979.08. The trade was a 17.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,754 shares of company stock valued at $11,666,756. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EQIX shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $945.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Equinix from $915.00 to $935.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Equinix from $865.00 to $984.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $875.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Equinix from $810.00 to $822.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $952.88.

EQIX stock opened at $936.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $90.35 billion, a PE ratio of 84.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $891.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $825.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $684.14 and a fifty-two week high of $943.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a $4.26 dividend. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.65%.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

