Enerflex Ltd. (EFX) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 26th

Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 26th,TickerTech Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0375 per share on Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 26th. This is an increase from Enerflex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

Enerflex Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of EFX opened at C$13.14 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.17 and a 200-day moving average price of C$8.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.84. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.43 and a beta of 1.71. Enerflex has a 12-month low of C$5.45 and a 12-month high of C$13.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Enerflex from C$11.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Enerflex from C$12.00 to C$13.75 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Enerflex from C$12.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Acumen Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Enerflex from C$12.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, ATB Capital raised their target price on shares of Enerflex from C$12.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$12.34.

Enerflex Company Profile

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and the Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, processing, and treated water infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, and electric power solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.

