Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 43,377 Shares of Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF – Free Report) by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 150,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,377 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of Knife River worth $13,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Knife River by 129.4% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Knife River by 586.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Knife River during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Knife River during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Knife River by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 80.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Knife River from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Knife River from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Knife River from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.67.

NYSE:KNF opened at $102.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.72. Knife River Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.20 and a fifty-two week high of $103.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.66. The firm has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 29.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.74.

Knife River (NYSE:KNF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Knife River had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 6.89%. Knife River’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Knife River Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Knife River Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides aggregates- led construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, Central, and Energy Services segments. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete.

