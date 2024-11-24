Eagle Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,527 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 39,163 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $11,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MANH. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the third quarter worth $234,249,000. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,705,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 448.9% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 160,649 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,629,000 after acquiring an additional 131,381 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 118.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 173,644 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,860,000 after acquiring an additional 94,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 385,311 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $94,898,000 after purchasing an additional 82,420 shares during the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on Manhattan Associates from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $263.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Manhattan Associates from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Manhattan Associates currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.38.

Manhattan Associates Stock Up 3.1 %

Manhattan Associates stock opened at $280.40 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $280.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $254.61. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $199.23 and a 12 month high of $307.50. The stock has a market cap of $17.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.66 and a beta of 1.52.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The software maker reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $266.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.90 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 84.55% and a net margin of 21.38%. Manhattan Associates’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

