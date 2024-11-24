Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $11.77 Million Stock Holdings in Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,053,878 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,247 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.54% of Hillman Solutions worth $11,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hillman Solutions by 231.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Hillman Solutions during the second quarter worth $57,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Hillman Solutions by 103.9% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 4,473 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $132,000. Institutional investors own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HLMN shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Hillman Solutions from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Hillman Solutions from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Hillman Solutions from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Hillman Solutions in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.60.

Hillman Solutions Stock Up 1.9 %

HLMN opened at $11.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.64 and a 200-day moving average of $9.78. Hillman Solutions Corp has a fifty-two week low of $7.06 and a fifty-two week high of $12.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 282.07 and a beta of 1.65.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. The firm had revenue of $393.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.50 million. Hillman Solutions had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Hillman Solutions Corp will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hillman Solutions

In other Hillman Solutions news, insider Scott Ride sold 72,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total value of $773,095.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,133.54. This trade represents a 50.75 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

About Hillman Solutions

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

