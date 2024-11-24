Eagle Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 105,316 Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 105,316 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $14,403,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of Integer at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Integer by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,826,088 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $446,428,000 after purchasing an additional 23,382 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its holdings in shares of Integer by 4.0% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 35,068 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,091,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Integer by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 29,432 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,434,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Integer by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,031 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in Integer during the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Integer stock opened at $138.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 42.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $130.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Integer Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $84.75 and a twelve month high of $140.91.

Integer ( NYSE:ITGR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $431.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.59 million. Integer had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 6.70%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Integer Holdings Co. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ITGR shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on Integer from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (up from $125.00) on shares of Integer in a report on Friday, October 25th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Integer from $150.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Integer from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Integer from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.75.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

