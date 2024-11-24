Eagle Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,047 Shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,673 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lennox International were worth $9,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lennox International during the second quarter worth $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Lennox International by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 68 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Lennox International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Lennox International by 47.9% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 71 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Lennox International by 388.9% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 88 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Lennox International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LII has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Lennox International in a research note on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $475.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lowered Lennox International from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Barclays raised their target price on Lennox International from $575.00 to $624.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Lennox International from $570.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $575.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Shane D. Wall sold 325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $612.97, for a total transaction of $199,215.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,035 shares in the company, valued at $1,247,393.95. This trade represents a 13.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Chris Kosel sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.49, for a total transaction of $125,098.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $904,458.54. The trade was a 12.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,480 shares of company stock worth $3,823,519. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:LII opened at $657.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Lennox International Inc. has a 1-year low of $397.34 and a 1-year high of $658.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.23, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $611.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $565.63.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $6.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.73. Lennox International had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 148.52%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.37 EPS. Lennox International’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Lennox International Inc. will post 21.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Lennox International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Lennox International’s payout ratio is presently 21.84%.

About Lennox International

(Free Report)

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The Home Comfort Solutions segment provides furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, indoor air quality equipment, comfort control products, and replacement parts and supplies; residential heating, ventilation, cooling equipment, and air conditioning; and evaporator coils and unit heaters under Lennox, Dave Lennox Signature Collection, Armstrong Air, Ducane, AirEase, Concord, MagicPak, Advanced Distributor Products, Allied, Elite Series, Merit Series, Comfort Sync, Healthy Climate, iComfort, ComfortSense, and Lennox Stores name.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.