Eagle Asset Management Inc. Acquires 112,537 Shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report) by 59.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 302,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,537 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FormFactor were worth $12,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 99.4% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in FormFactor during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in FormFactor in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FormFactor in the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of FormFactor by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at FormFactor

In related news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.28, for a total value of $181,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 530,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,010,897.28. This trade represents a 0.75 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on FORM shares. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $60.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com cut FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on FormFactor from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of FormFactor from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.38.

FormFactor Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:FORM opened at $41.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.75 and a beta of 1.12. FormFactor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.11 and a fifty-two week high of $63.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 4.76.

About FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.

