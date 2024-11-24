Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:NVDU) Trading Down 5.8% – What’s Next?

Shares of Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:NVDU – Get Free Report) dropped 5.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $123.90 and last traded at $123.90. Approximately 421,649 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 666,714 shares. The stock had previously closed at $131.56.
Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares Price Performance
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.37.
Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th were paid a $0.4973 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. This is a boost from Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares
About Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares
The Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares (NVDU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of NVIDIA stock. NVDU was launched on Sep 13, 2023 and is issued by Direxion.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Vertiv’s Cool Tech Makes Its Stock Red-Hot
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/18 – 11/22
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- 2 Finance Stocks With Competitive Advantages You Can’t Ignore
Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.