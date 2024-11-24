Deliveroo (LON:ROO) Trading Up 1.9% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Deliveroo plc (LON:ROO – Get Free Report) traded up 1.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 146 ($1.83) and last traded at GBX 144.70 ($1.81). 3,302,417 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 3,006,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 142 ($1.78).

Deliveroo Trading Up 1.9 %

The company has a market cap of £2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 4,823.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 146.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 141.39.

Get Deliveroo alerts:

Insider Activity at Deliveroo

In other Deliveroo news, insider Will Shu sold 4,010,599 shares of Deliveroo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 156 ($1.96), for a total transaction of £6,256,534.44 ($7,843,217.30). 23.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Deliveroo

Deliveroo plc, a holding company, operates an online food delivery platform in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, Italy, Belgium, Hong Kong, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and Qatar. The company connects local consumers, shops, riders and restaurants, and grocery partners. Deliveroo plc was founded in 2013 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Deliveroo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deliveroo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.