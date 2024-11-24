Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 54,547 Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,547,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 54,547 shares during the quarter. Healthcare Realty Trust accounts for approximately 1.1% of Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned approximately 3.54% of Healthcare Realty Trust worth $227,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the third quarter worth about $40,392,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $10,304,000. Candriam S.C.A. bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,911,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 1,003.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 435,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,185,000 after purchasing an additional 396,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 7.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,856,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,513,000 after purchasing an additional 395,243 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Thomas N. Bohjalian purchased 7,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.39 per share, for a total transaction of $134,772.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 50,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $869,534.78. This trade represents a 18.34 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Knox Singleton acquired 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.24 per share, for a total transaction of $118,560.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 57,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,041,175.68. This represents a 12.85 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 14,478 shares of company stock valued at $257,332. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Realty Trust Trading Down 2.8 %

Healthcare Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:HR opened at $17.30 on Friday. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 12 month low of $12.77 and a 12 month high of $18.90. The company has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.95 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.73 and its 200 day moving average is $17.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.17%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -78.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank increased their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.17.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates medical outpatient buildings primarily located around market-leading hospital campuses. The Company selectively grows its portfolio through property acquisition and development. As the first and largest REIT to specialize in medical outpatient buildings, Healthcare Realty's portfolio includes more than 700 properties totaling over 40 million square feet concentrated in 15 growth markets.

