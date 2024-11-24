Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Boosts Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,112 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $25,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of KLA during the third quarter worth about $38,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the second quarter worth about $44,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.65% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have commented on KLAC. UBS Group cut their price target on KLA from $900.00 to $765.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of KLA from $760.00 to $725.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of KLA from $950.00 to $870.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of KLA in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $925.00 target price on shares of KLA in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $815.55.
KLA Trading Up 1.0 %
NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $639.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.20, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.29. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $527.11 and a 1 year high of $896.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $710.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $760.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.13.
KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $7.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.03 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. KLA had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 105.16%. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 30.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
KLA Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.70 per share. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. KLA’s payout ratio is 31.05%.
KLA Company Profile
KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.
