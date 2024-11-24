Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Boosts Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,112 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $25,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of KLA during the third quarter worth about $38,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the second quarter worth about $44,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on KLAC. UBS Group cut their price target on KLA from $900.00 to $765.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of KLA from $760.00 to $725.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of KLA from $950.00 to $870.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of KLA in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $925.00 target price on shares of KLA in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $815.55.

KLA Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $639.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.20, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.29. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $527.11 and a 1 year high of $896.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $710.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $760.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.13.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $7.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.03 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. KLA had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 105.16%. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 30.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.70 per share. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. KLA’s payout ratio is 31.05%.

KLA Company Profile

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.