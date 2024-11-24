Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires 6,878 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 76,660 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,878 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $29,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TT. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Trane Technologies by 35,914.4% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,645,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640,569 shares during the period. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $206,211,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 35.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,550,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,460,000 after buying an additional 671,691 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 7,363.1% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 422,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,067,000 after buying an additional 417,120 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 162.7% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 447,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,263,000 after buying an additional 277,274 shares during the period. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE TT opened at $417.49 on Friday. Trane Technologies plc has a 1-year low of $221.22 and a 1-year high of $421.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $394.03 and a 200-day moving average of $356.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $93.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.73, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.02.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by $0.14. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 31.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $334.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $364.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. HSBC cut shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $405.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $397.64.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

