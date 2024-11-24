D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Director Sells $921,515.00 in Stock

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) Director Barbara K. Allen sold 5,650 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.10, for a total transaction of $921,515.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
DHI opened at $163.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $52.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.74. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.28 and a 12 month high of $199.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 7.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.46.
D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.17 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.22 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 12.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.4 EPS for the current year.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DHI. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,186 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,245 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,693 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 8,878 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Several brokerages have recently commented on DHI. UBS Group reduced their target price on D.R. Horton from $217.00 to $214.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup lowered their target price on D.R. Horton from $186.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Raymond James lowered shares of D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $154.00 to $145.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.87.
D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.
