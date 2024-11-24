Crewe Advisors LLC Sells 1,297 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Crewe Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 14.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,574 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,297 shares during the quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in AT&T by 227.6% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 131,813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 91,578 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 356.5% during the 2nd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its holdings in AT&T by 169.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 1,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the period. American Capital Advisory LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 107.5% in the second quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in AT&T during the second quarter worth $30,000. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of T opened at $23.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.94. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.94 and a fifty-two week high of $23.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.59.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 7.42%. The company had revenue of $30.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.24%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on T shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised AT&T to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.40.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

