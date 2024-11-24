Crewe Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EVTR)

Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EVTR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000. Crewe Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF by 2,143.1% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 624,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,368,000 after purchasing an additional 597,005 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF by 5,846.1% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 408,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 401,510 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,079,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF by 4,762.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 104,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,430,000 after buying an additional 102,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Resource Group bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $2,703,000.

Get Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF alerts:

Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

EVTR opened at $50.32 on Friday. Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.43 and a fifty-two week high of $52.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.04 and a 200 day moving average of $50.62.

Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF Company Profile

The Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF (EVTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to invest in USD-denominated, investment grade securities from government and corporate issuers. The fund aims to maintain an average weighted maturity between five and ten years.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.