Crewe Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $547,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $453,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 12.4% in the first quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 3,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $256,000. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 19.5% during the first quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,190,000 after acquiring an additional 12,545 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 335.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 75,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,045,000 after acquiring an additional 58,314 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:MGV opened at $132.26 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $128.92 and a 200-day moving average of $123.76. The firm has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 0.66. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $103.96 and a twelve month high of $132.39.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

