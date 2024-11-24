Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Shares Sold by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Comerica were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Comerica by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,045,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370,886 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Comerica by 31.3% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,408,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,312,000 after purchasing an additional 574,516 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Comerica by 9.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,533,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,288,000 after buying an additional 130,458 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Comerica by 6.5% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,431,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,077,000 after buying an additional 87,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comerica by 21.0% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 923,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,756,000 after buying an additional 160,103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CMA. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Comerica from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Comerica from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Comerica from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Comerica from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.43.

NYSE CMA opened at $71.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 1.22. Comerica Incorporated has a 12-month low of $42.55 and a 12-month high of $71.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.24.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.49 million. Comerica had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 12.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.00%.

Comerica announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 5th that allows the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Comerica news, EVP James Harry Weber sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.23, for a total transaction of $410,995.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,773 shares in the company, valued at $997,326.79. This trade represents a 29.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Allysun C. Fleming sold 1,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total transaction of $95,811.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,885.90. The trade was a 13.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,456 shares of company stock valued at $977,287. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

