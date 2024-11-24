Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Boosts Stock Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,017 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LULU. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 61.5% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 105 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Rockline Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 1.3% during the second quarter. Rockline Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,314 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 78.2% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

Shares of LULU stock opened at $317.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.24. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $226.01 and a fifty-two week high of $516.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $291.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $288.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 42.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LULU shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $463.00 to $286.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $470.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $525.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $357.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.59, for a total value of $131,020.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,670,918.82. This trade represents a 7.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Calvin Mcdonald acquired 4,000 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $260.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,040,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 89,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,379,720. This trade represents a 4.66 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

