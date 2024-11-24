Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Chicago Rivet & Machine Price Performance
CVR opened at $18.49 on Wednesday. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a 12-month low of $13.81 and a 12-month high of $22.27.
Chicago Rivet & Machine Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. Chicago Rivet & Machine’s dividend payout ratio is currently -10.90%.
About Chicago Rivet & Machine
Chicago Rivet & Machine Co operates in the fastener industry in North America. It operates in two segments, Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fastener segment manufactures and sells rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, and screw machine products. The Assembly Equipment segment engages in the manufacture and sale of automatic rivet setting machines, as well as parts and tools for related machines.
