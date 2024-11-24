Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 140,084 Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,687,988 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 140,084 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 3.17% of Zions Bancorporation, National Association worth $221,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 25,223 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Strategic Advocates LLC increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 6.1% in the second quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 5,149 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 26.4% during the second quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,918 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 27,063 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Insider Activity at Zions Bancorporation, National Association

In related news, VP Eric Ellingsen sold 1,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.84, for a total value of $75,319.92. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 35,878 shares in the company, valued at $2,182,817.52. This represents a 3.34 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jennifer Anne Smith sold 4,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total transaction of $234,422.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,321,210.44. The trade was a 15.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,228 shares of company stock valued at $519,048 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Trading Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ ZION opened at $60.58 on Friday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a one year low of $33.66 and a one year high of $61.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.07.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.63 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 13.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. Research analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. This is an increase from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.63.

View Our Latest Analysis on Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Profile

(Free Report)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.