Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,576,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,459 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $198,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VSS. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 139.9% during the second quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 480,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,481,000 after purchasing an additional 280,314 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,372,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 21,148.9% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 198,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,999,000 after buying an additional 197,531 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 306.4% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 248,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,203,000 after acquiring an additional 187,392 shares during the period. Finally, Axiom Advisory LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 2,848,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,441,000 after acquiring an additional 147,952 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VSS opened at $118.44 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $109.14 and a one year high of $126.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $121.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.31.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

