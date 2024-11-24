Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $179.15 Million Holdings in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,083,451 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,117 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $179,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 4.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,326,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,189,000 after buying an additional 62,331 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 18.1% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 547,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,567,000 after purchasing an additional 83,829 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 418,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 201,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,524,000 after buying an additional 9,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 72.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 199,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,769,000 after buying an additional 83,637 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NXST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $200.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $207.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $221.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nexstar Media Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Andrew Alford sold 3,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.82, for a total value of $532,828.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,539,412.86. This trade represents a 25.71 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rachel Morgan sold 6,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total transaction of $1,061,374.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,903 shares of company stock worth $7,833,240. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group Trading Up 0.4 %

NXST opened at $169.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.38 and a twelve month high of $191.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.17.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $5.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.51 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 11.39%. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 24.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nexstar Media Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $1.69 dividend. This represents a $6.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.10%.

Nexstar Media Group Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

Featured Articles

