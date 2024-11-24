Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 835,203 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,195 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Workday were worth $204,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Workday by 79.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,302,008 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $514,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,394 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Workday by 17,345.2% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 930,701 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $208,068,000 after buying an additional 925,366 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its position in shares of Workday by 152.1% during the second quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 518,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $115,804,000 after buying an additional 312,500 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 17,001.6% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 285,938 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 284,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Workday by 332.4% during the first quarter. Rokos Capital Management LLP now owns 332,986 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $90,839,000 after acquiring an additional 255,971 shares during the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Workday alerts:

Workday Price Performance

Shares of WDAY stock opened at $267.75 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $247.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $236.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Workday, Inc. has a one year low of $199.81 and a one year high of $311.28. The company has a market capitalization of $70.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.65, a P/E/G ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.10. Workday had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 19.59%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Workday’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Workday from $274.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Workday from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Workday from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Workday from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.46.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Workday

Insider Transactions at Workday

In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.01, for a total transaction of $13,552,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 281,000 shares in the company, valued at $68,004,810. This represents a 16.62 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Wayne A.I. Frederick sold 1,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.85, for a total transaction of $442,101.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,097,806.90. This represents a 17.41 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 370,575 shares of company stock valued at $91,506,897. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Workday Company Profile

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.