Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,675,934 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 301,297 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.27% of Canadian Natural Resources worth $188,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 96.2% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 42,518,833 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,514,190,000 after acquiring an additional 20,843,193 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 41,464,502 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,476,644,000 after purchasing an additional 19,980,902 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 105.3% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 31,668,045 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,127,382,000 after purchasing an additional 16,245,046 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 90.3% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 30,017,414 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,069,338,000 after buying an additional 14,246,978 shares during the period. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 95.9% during the second quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 29,456,746 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,048,660,000 after buying an additional 14,418,835 shares in the last quarter. 74.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:CNQ opened at $34.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.35. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52-week low of $29.45 and a 52-week high of $41.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.30. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The business had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.388 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 60.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CNQ has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Desjardins upgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Natural Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Canadian Natural Resources Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

Featured Articles

