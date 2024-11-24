Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 5,817 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,345,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,817 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $181,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 1st quarter worth about $311,684,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in Xylem during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,169,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 246.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 324,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,012,000 after acquiring an additional 230,878 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Xylem by 189.2% in the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 315,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,778,000 after acquiring an additional 206,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 433.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 229,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,070,000 after purchasing an additional 186,105 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XYL opened at $126.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.10, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.05. Xylem Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.42 and a twelve month high of $146.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $130.14 and a 200 day moving average of $134.27.

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.11. Xylem had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.11%.

XYL has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on Xylem in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Xylem from $163.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Xylem from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Xylem from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Xylem from $175.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xylem presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.64.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

