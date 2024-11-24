CHAR Technologies (CVE:YES) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

CHAR Technologies Ltd. (CVE:YES – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18, with a volume of 243946 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

CHAR Technologies Stock Down 5.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$18.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.22 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.05, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Insider Activity at CHAR Technologies

In other CHAR Technologies news, Director James Sbrolla bought 801,139 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$156,222.11. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About CHAR Technologies

CHAR Technologies Ltd., a cleantech development and services company, engages in the conversion of organic waste into renewable gases and biocarbon products. It offers SulfaCHAR, an activated charcoal; CleanFyre, a solid biofuel; and high temperature pyrolysis technology, which transform organic waste streams to renewable outputs, as well as converting woody materials.

