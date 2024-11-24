Chad Verbowski Sells 13,414 Shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Stock

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) CTO Chad Verbowski sold 13,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total value of $378,677.22. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 483,393 shares in the company, valued at $13,646,184.39. This trade represents a 2.70 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Confluent Stock Performance

Shares of CFLT stock opened at $31.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a PE ratio of -28.40 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Confluent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.79 and a 52 week high of $35.07.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.03. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 34.05% and a negative net margin of 38.35%. The firm had revenue of $250.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.98 million. On average, research analysts predict that Confluent, Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Confluent from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Confluent from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Confluent from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (down from $36.00) on shares of Confluent in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Confluent from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.88.

Institutional Trading of Confluent

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Confluent by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Confluent by 3.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,741,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,505,000 after buying an additional 669,675 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in Confluent by 125.0% in the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its stake in Confluent by 9.6% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 199,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,099,000 after buying an additional 17,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis purchased a new stake in Confluent during the 1st quarter worth about $1,272,000. 78.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Confluent Company Profile

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

Featured Stories

