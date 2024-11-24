Cerity Partners LLC Purchases 70,838 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 680,484 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,838 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC owned 0.05% of RTX worth $82,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in RTX by 1,247.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,053,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901,256 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RTX by 11,235.6% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,701,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686,007 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of RTX by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,448,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,300,000 after purchasing an additional 792,830 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its holdings in RTX by 527.6% during the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 605,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,852,000 after buying an additional 509,261 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in RTX by 498.6% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 521,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,220,000 after buying an additional 434,628 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get RTX alerts:

RTX Price Performance

NYSE RTX opened at $120.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $160.75 billion, a PE ratio of 34.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.82. RTX Co. has a 52-week low of $79.13 and a 52-week high of $128.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $122.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.09.

RTX Dividend Announcement

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $20.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.84 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 5.97%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. RTX’s payout ratio is 72.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of RTX from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on RTX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup upped their target price on RTX from $122.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays raised their price target on RTX from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.27.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on RTX

RTX Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.