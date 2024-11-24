Cerity Partners LLC Purchases 249,475 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 38.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 891,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 249,475 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $46,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 11.0% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 34,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 3,471 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.6% in the third quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.1% in the third quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 47,484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 3,977 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at approximately $927,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,684,000. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, SVP Phil M. Holzer sold 700 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total value of $38,934.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $654,091.20. The trade was a 5.62 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Samit Hirawat purchased 1,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.67 per share, for a total transaction of $100,046.10. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 62,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,395,499.03. The trade was a 3.04 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

NYSE:BMY opened at $58.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $119.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.40, a PEG ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $39.35 and a 1-year high of $61.08.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.26 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 11.94% and a negative net margin of 15.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently -66.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BMY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.07.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

