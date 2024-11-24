Cerity Partners LLC Acquires 220,574 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 16.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,564,886 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 220,574 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $34,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 227.6% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 131,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 91,578 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its position in AT&T by 356.5% during the 2nd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its position in AT&T by 169.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 1,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 107.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on AT&T from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Hsbc Global Res raised AT&T to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on AT&T from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.40.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of T stock opened at $23.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.02 and a 200 day moving average of $19.94. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.94 and a 1 year high of $23.29.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $30.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.50 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 7.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 90.24%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

