Centaurus Financial Inc. Sells 2,808 Shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

Centaurus Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,808 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of iShares Global 100 ETF worth $11,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,601,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,809,000 after purchasing an additional 163,712 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Global 100 ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 916,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,879,000 after purchasing an additional 11,760 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares Global 100 ETF by 14.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 722,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,824,000 after purchasing an additional 93,341 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC boosted its position in iShares Global 100 ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 679,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,331,000 after purchasing an additional 11,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in iShares Global 100 ETF by 1,172.2% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 640,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,471,000 after purchasing an additional 589,771 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IOO stock opened at $99.08 on Friday. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $77.39 and a 1-year high of $101.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.23 and its 200 day moving average is $96.83. The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

