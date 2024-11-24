Centaurus Financial Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Centaurus Financial Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 209,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,320 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up 0.8% of Centaurus Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $13,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 83.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,275,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,625,000 after acquiring an additional 11,011,385 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 45.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,500,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,821,000 after purchasing an additional 8,628,060 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3,839.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 4,171,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 4,065,314 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 100,490,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,880,889,000 after purchasing an additional 3,196,592 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2,431.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,610,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,586,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507,744 shares during the period.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance
IJH opened at $66.84 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $50.67 and a 12 month high of $66.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.85.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile
Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).
