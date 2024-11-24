Centaurus Financial Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Centaurus Financial Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 209,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,320 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up 0.8% of Centaurus Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $13,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 83.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,275,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,625,000 after acquiring an additional 11,011,385 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 45.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,500,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,821,000 after purchasing an additional 8,628,060 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3,839.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 4,171,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 4,065,314 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 100,490,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,880,889,000 after purchasing an additional 3,196,592 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2,431.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,610,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,586,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507,744 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

IJH opened at $66.84 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $50.67 and a 12 month high of $66.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.85.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.